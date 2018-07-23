Early David Bowie song rejected by record labels emerges

No record label wants to hold its hands up to rejecting a demo tape from a certain David Bowie.

But there was such a tape - back in 1963 - when he was a 16-year-old called David Jones.

Bowie was the band's saxophonist but he stepped up to perform vocals on the track 'I Never Dreamed', in what is thought to be his first known recording.

The missing tape has just re-appeared in an old breadbasket of souvenirs collected by fellow band member David Hadfield.

It will be put up for auction in September, where it is expected to earn up to £10,000.

Listen to a taste of what they turned down at the top.