Residents flee forest fire near Greek capital of Athens

Residents have fled their homes as a fire tore through a mountainous pine forest west of Athens, churning out smoke that turned the sky orange over the Greek capital.

The fire department said five water-dropping planes and two helicopters are battling the blaze in the Geraneia mountains near the seaside settlement of Kineta between Athens and Corinth, along with 30 fire engines and 70 firefighters.

Authorities said strong winds are fanning the flames and hampering firefighting efforts.