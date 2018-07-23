Ryanair profits down 20% amid warning of hard Brexit future risks

Ryanair’s first quarter profits have plunged 20% to 319 million euro (£285 million), with the fall blamed on lower fares, higher oil prices and pilot costs. The company’s forecast for profit for the year remains unchanged at between 1.25 billion to 1.35 billion euros (£1.12bn-1.21bn), but it said this was “heavily dependent” on fares in the current quarter and “no negative Brexit developments”. Average fares are expected to be lower over the summer owing to the World Cup, the heatwave across northern Europe and uncertainly about pilot strikes, Ryanair said. Like other airlines, Ryanair is being hit by air traffic control strikes in Europe, with carriers forced to pay compensation to customers over the disruption.

Ryanair pilots picket outside Dublin Airport Credit: PA

Last year, Ryanair was also forced to cancel hundreds of flights due to what it said were problems with pilots’ rotas. Critics claimed the real issue then was that disenchanted pilots were deserting the airline in droves. That issue finally came to a head in December when Chief Executive Michael O’Leary recognised unions for the first time. The airline has also been hit by pilot strikes in Ireland recently. Mr O’Leary said on Monday: “Traffic grew 7% to 37.6 million, despite over 2,500 flight cancellations caused by air traffic control staff shortages and strikes.”

