Syria brands evacuation of White Helmets ‘criminal’

The Syrian government has condemned a multilateral operation to evacuate hundreds of rescue workers from the war-torn country as a “criminal process” intended to destabilise Syria. Syrian authorities have long described the Civil Defence search-and-rescue group, which are popularly known as the White Helmets, as a terror organisation. The group rose to prominence as it filmed its operations to rescue civilians from Syrian government air strikes in the country’s brutal civil war.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The government has said the group stages videos. Damascus’ ally Russia has accused the group of staging chemical weapons attacks on civilians and blaming them on the government, a charge that has never been proven. On Saturday, more than 400 rescuers and their family members were evacuated from Syria’s Quneitra province through Israel to Jordan, after the rebels surrendered the last areas they held in the south-western province to the government. Syria’s foreign ministry called it a “smuggling operation” that was evidence of a Western conspiracy to overthrow the government. The White Helmets have financial backing from the US, the UK, and other nations. The unprecedented operation was spearheaded by the US, Canada, and UK. The rescuers and their families are expected to be resettled in Europe and Canada.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.