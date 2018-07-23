- ITV Report
'Step back you're worth it' - Teenager's life-saving messages receive police commendation
A teenager who has stopped six people from taking their own lives by pinning messages of hope to a bridge in Sunderland has been commended by the region's police force.
Paige Hunter, 18, left 40 notes on the Wearmouth Bridge offering comfort to those tackling mental health problems.
In one of her notes she wrote: "This isn't how it ends."
The Northumbria Police Chief Superintendent, Sarah Pitt, recognised the teenager's selfless act with a commendation certificate.
Describing the significance of Ms Hunter's random act of kindness, she said:
“Paige has shown an incredible understanding of vulnerable people in need of support, and this is an innovative way to reach out to those in a dark place.
“For somebody so young, Paige has shown a real maturity and we thought it would only be right to thank her personally. She should be very proud of herself."
Ms Hunter who works as a sales assistant at Poundworld said: “I wasn’t doing this for an award; it was just something that I wanted to do."
Here are a few examples of notes penned by Ms Hunter: