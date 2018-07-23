Temperatures rise in England and Wales as heatwave kicks in

A band of cloud and rain across Scotland and Northern Ireland will continue to move slowly southeastwards on Monday, with some showers and fresher conditions following into the far northwest.

There is the risk of some heavy and possibly thundery showers in northeast England during the afternoon.

Elsewhere, dry with good spells of sunshine.

Much of England and Wales will be hotter than Sunday, especially in the southeast.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 32C.