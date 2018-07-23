Theresa May reveals how she copes with ‘world’s most stressful job’

An extensive library of more than 150 cookbooks and episodes of crime show NCIS help Theresa May unwind, the Prime Minister has revealed.

Mrs May also referred to her well-documented love of walking when asked how she copes with the stresses of life in Number 10.

Answering questions from workers at an engineering firm in Newcastle, Mrs May said cooking allowed her to enjoy the benefits of both making food and eating it.

The Prime Minister has faced claims from critics that her approach to Brexit involves “having your cake and eating it”.

Mrs May was asked how she coped with what was probably “the world’s most stressful job at the moment”.