Three men arrested over suspected acid attack on child in Worcester

Three men have been arrested in connection with a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in Worcester.

The men, aged 22, 25 and 26, were detained in London on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, West Mercia Police said.

A 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton arrested on Sunday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm remains in custody.

The three-year-old was in a pushchair with his family in the retail shop when a corrosive substance was “thrown or sprayed” over him on Saturday afternoon, according to West Mercia Police.

He was treated in hospital for burns to his face and one arm before being released on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the long-term implications of his injuries are “uncertain”.