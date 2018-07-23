Toronto shooting attack leaves three dead including gunman

A man waering black fired a handgun into restaurants and cafes in Toronto, killing a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman and wounding 13 others. The mass shooting late on Sunday in Toronto’s Greektown district came just three months after a van struck and killed 10 people in an apparent attack directed toward women in the Canadian city. Police declined to release the name of the 29-year-old gunman from Toronto who died after an exchange of gunfire with officers.

Police Chief Mark Saunders said he would not speculate on a motive but did not rule out terrorism. “It’s almost inconceivable that these things can happen,” said Mayor John Tory. “We were so used to living in a city where these things didn’t happen and as we saw them going on in the world around us [we] thought they couldn’t happen here.” “This is an attack against innocent families and our entire city.”

The 13 wounded ranged in age from 10 to 59, and suffered injuries ranging from serious to minor, Mr Saunders said. He did not name the victims, who included eight women and girls, and seven men. A Canadian politician who knew the 18-year-old identified her as Reese Fallon. Nathaniel Erskine-Smith told CP24 television her devastated family has asked for privacy. An online Facebook profile said she was a student of McMaster University.

