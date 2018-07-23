TV chef Nick Nairn blames oil slump for Aberdeen pizza bar closure

TV chef Nick Nairn has closed his Aberdeen pizza restaurant with immediate effect, insisting it was “simply not viable” after the slump in the oil and gas industry.

Nick’s Pizza Bar, which opened in December 2016, has now been placed into voluntary liquidation.

The announcement comes after the celebrity chef closed his Cook School in the city at the end of June, again as a result of the downturn in the north east economy.

The closure of the pizza bar means Nairn – who found fame on the popular BBC programme Ready Steady Cook – no longer has a presence in Aberdeen.

When Nairn shut that business a month ago, he had hoped to expand the pizza bar as both enterprises were based in the same city centre building at Back Wynd, formerly St Nicholas Kirk’s old church hall.

However he said despite recent investment in marketing the pizza restaurant, and extending its opening hours, it was not viable as a stand-alone business.