Two victims and gunman dead after Toronto shooting spree

Police located the 29-year-old suspect about three blocks away from the scene and exchanged fire. The man was found dead back on Danforth Street after fleeing.

Ontario province’s special investigations unit confirmed three people are dead following the Danforth Street attack, including the gunman.

It is not yet clear whether the man killed himself or died as a result of his injuries after being shot by police.

Officers will determine how the man died and whether there was any police wrongdoing.

The unit is automatically called in to investigate all deaths and serious injuries where police are involved.

Witnesses said they heard 20 to 30 shots being fired.