UK Weather Forecast: Cloud and rain in north and west. Hot sunshine elsewhere.

A band of cloud and rain across Scotland and Northern Ireland will continue to edge southeastwards today, with fresher conditions following. Risk of isolated thundery showers for Wales and northern England, but staying dry with plenty of hot sunshine elsewhere.

Cloud and rain over southern Scotland and Northern Ireland will slowly edge into northwestern parts of England and Wales overnight. Some showers far northwest Scotland. Dry with clear spells elsewhere.

A weakening band of showery rain will edge southeastwards into Wales and northern England on Tuesday. Fresher with showers in northwest. Mainly dry with hot sunshine elsewhere, especially in the southeast.

Mostly dry with plenty of sunshine Wednesday. Some rain in the north and west Thursday, with increasing risk of thunderstorms on Friday. Very warm or hot for most, especially southeast.