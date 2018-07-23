UK Weather Forecast: Some showery rain in the northwest, largely dry elsewhere. Hot in SE

Occasional rain over southern Scotland and eastern Northern Ireland edges into northwestern parts of England and Wales overnight. Chance of evening showers over northeast England. Dry, warm and humid elsewhere but feeling fresher over northwest Scotland.

Patchy rain will move southeastwards across Wales and northern England on Tuesday, turning showery and easing as it does so. Isolated showers in northwest. Hot sunshine elsewhere, with isolated thundery showers later.

Thundery showers in east Wednesday, largely dry elsewhere. Rain spreads into the west Thursday, with increasing risk of thunderstorms on Friday. Hot in southeast, but temperatures nearer normal in northwest.