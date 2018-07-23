Varadkar: UK’s Brexit settlement made up of already-agreed commitments

The settlement the UK has agreed in principle over Brexit is made up of obligations and commitments it has already settled on, Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said.

He was speaking in Croatia as part of a tour of three European capitals to discuss Brexit and other issues relating to Britain leaving the EU next year.

The Taoiseach also said a hard border could not be contemplated.

“I think there is a real understanding from every member state that we need to avoid that, first of all through the withdrawal treaty, and then through the final relationship,” RTE reported him saying.