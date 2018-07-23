Toronto gunman killed by police after shooting dead one and injuring 13 others

A gunman has shot dead a woman and injured 13 other people in Toronto before being himself being killed by Canadian police.

The incident occurred in the Greektown neighbourhood and a video from one witness showed a man dressed in black firing three shots from the pavement into at least one shop or restaurant late Sunday.

Witnesses said they heard 20 to 30 shots.

Police Chief Mark Saunders said the shooting was not random and terrorism had not been ruled out.