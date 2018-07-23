Woman released from hospital after throat slashed in hotel attack

A woman who had her throat slashed in an attack at a hotel in Manchester city centre has been released from hospital. Six people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody following the attack at the Hilton on Deansgate. Armed officers were sent to the hotel after police were flagged down by the victim shortly after 11.10am on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said.

On Monday evening, the force said the 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment to lacerations to her neck but has since been released. Four men and two women were arrested, said a GMP spokesman, who added: “This is not thought to be terrorism-related nor thought to be a random attack.” Men aged 20, 24 and two 26-year-olds and females aged 17 and 20 are being held, a spokesman added.

POLICE Hilton Credit: PA Graphics

Detective Inspector Patrick Goodrich from GMP’s City of Manchester team said: “Our inquiries are still in the very early stages and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened within the hotel. “Thankfully the woman’s injuries were less serious than first thought, but we could easily have been dealing with her death, the thought is terrifying. “Anyone who may be able to help with our investigation is asked to get in touch with police as soon as possible.” GMP said officers are still at the hotel investigating, but there are no longer armed police at the scene.

Anthony Hilton, who works in a nearby letting agency, said the victim had been taken away in an ambulance. “One of our colleagues walked past and saw a lady on the floor with what appeared to be her throat slit,” said Mr Hilton, 32, from Manchester. He described the woman as well-dressed and in her 30s but could not comment on her condition as she was taken away. “There must have been 15 undercover and normal police cars out in the street. Police were running to and fro from the car park and the Hilton hotel.”

A man is led away by police from the Hilton Hotel, Deansgate Credit: Peter Byrne/PA