Airlines file legal complaints over French strikes

British Airways owner IAG are among four airlines who have filed legal complaints with the European Commission over air traffic control strikes they claim breach the “fundamental principle of freedom of movement within the EU”. Ryanair and Hungarian-based no-frills airline Wizz Air have also lodged legal challenges with the Commission against France after its industrial action has caused tens of thousands of flights to be cancelled this year, impacting millions of passengers. The co-ordinated action comes after the carriers have been calling on the Commission to end the disputes, claiming that France is breaking EU law by not enabling flights over the country during strikes.

The air traffic control (ATC) strikes are costly for airlines and hugely disruptive for passengers, especially in France, as many UK flights need to use the country’s air space or fly longer routes to avoid it. The airlines claim passengers overflying France are being denied their fundamental freedom to travel between member states not affected by strike action. Willie Walsh, IAG’s chief executive, said: “The right to strike needs to be balanced against freedom of movement. “It’s not only customers flying in and out of France who are affected during French ATC strikes. “Passengers on routes that overfly France, especially the large airspace that covers Marseille and the Mediterranean, are also subject to delays and massive disruptions. “This affects all airlines but has a significant negative impact on Spain’s tourism and economy.”

