Archaeologists make surprise discovery of Pictish hand and knee prints

Archaeologists have discovered the hand and knee prints of a Pictish metal smith while excavating a settlement in Orkney.

Imprints of the smith’s hands and knees, believed to be more than 1,000 years old, were found in his workshop on the island of Rousay.

The building is part of a substantial Iron Age settlement which is being destroyed by the sea.

It is being examined as part of an excavation project directed by Dr Julie Bond and Dr Stephen Dockrill, both of the University of Bradford.