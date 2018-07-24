Carbon dioxide crisis takes fizz out of Britvic sales

Robinsons squash firm Britvic has said Britain’s recent carbon dioxide crisis hit its fizzy drink sales and left it unable to make the most of surging demand amid the summer heatwave. The company said UK sales of fizzy drinks, excluding the new soft drinks sugar tax, fell 2.9% in the three months to July 8 due to the CO2 woes. It was forced to switch promotions to its still drinks ranges, which saw sales jump 11.7% stripping out the sugar tax impact.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

This helped UK sales overall rise 8%, or 1.9% higher excluding the sugar tax, while underlying group sales fell 0.6% in the quarter. Including the sugar tax, group revenues rose 3.4%. The group – which also bottles Pepsi in the UK and Ireland – said CO2 supplies are now back to normal and it has started rebuilding its stock levels and launching further fizzy drink promotions.

Britvic chief executive Simon Litherland Credit: Tim Anderson/Flybe/PA