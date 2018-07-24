Church thought abuse claims bishop was going to retire, Carey tells inquiry

Church intentions to discipline bishop Peter Ball “fizzled out” because officials thought he was a “sick man” who was going to retire, former archbishop of Canterbury Lord Carey has said. The peer later admitted the Church of England could have been much firmer in ensuring the “manipulative” bishop stayed away after he resigned in 1993. He told the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse that although he did not put pressure on Ball to resign, it was “inevitable” given the police case mounting against him. The former archbishop, 82, defended a “pastoral” meeting he held with the since-disgraced bishop days after his arrest, saying he wanted to know about the allegations. The inquiry heard that Ball, who was arrested in December 1992, protested his innocence.

Peter Ball Credit: John Stillwell/PA

Lord Carey told the inquiry: “I wanted to know the allegations made against him. (He said) ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’. That was the sort of line he was taking. “All I remember was his indignant replies that he didn’t do anything. There was a great deal of self-defence on his part. But I had to leave the criminal side of this to the police.” He followed up with a letter to Ball two days after meeting him, in which he expressed his enduring admiration for the troubled clergyman at the time. “I want you to know you are in my heart and constantly in my prayers. You need to know that the matter does not diminish my admiration for you or my determination to keep you on the episcopal bench,” said the letter, read out by Fiona Scolding QC. It added: “You are greatly loved by everyone in the Church… be encouraged and don’t lose heart.”

