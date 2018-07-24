Cordon to be lifted at Novichok victim’s home

Police will lift the cordon at the home of Dawn Sturgess, who died after being poisoned with Novichok. Investigators say no contamination risk has been identified at John Baker House, the supported-living accommodation in Salisbury, Wiltshire, where Ms Sturgess lived. Public Health England’s advice is that the wider risk to the public remains low.

Ms Sturgess died on July 8 after she and her partner Charlie Rowley, 45, both fell ill in Amesbury, Wiltshire, on June 30. It is believed they were exposed to the deadly nerve agent after handling a contaminated bottle later found in the home of Mr Rowley, who was discharged from Salisbury District Hospital on Friday. Wiltshire police said the cordon at John Baker House would be lifted on Tuesday evening after the building was handed back to the force by counter-terror police.

