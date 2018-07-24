Demi Lovato taken to hospital following a suspected overdose – reports

Demi Lovato has been taken to hospital in Los Angeles, according to reports. American celebrity gossip website TMZ reported on Tuesday the American singer, 25, was taken ill following a suspected overdose at her home in the Hollywood hills. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told the Press Association the force was called to an address in Hollywood at around 11am local time.

Demi Lovato has been taken to hospital in Los Angeles, according to reports Credit: John Linton/PA

They said the patient, a 25-year-old female, was in the process of being taken to hospital when they arrived and is in a stable condition. Police cannot confirm the identity of the patient, the spokesman said. Following the reports, US chatshow host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: “I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And Lovato’s fellow singer Ariana Grande posted: “I love u @ddlovato.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.