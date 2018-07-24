Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers on why being the first black Miss Universe Great Britain challenges the 'idea of beauty'

The first woman of colour to be crowned Miss Universe Great Britain has spoken out about why her win challenges current standards of beauty,

Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers, 25, says she has received a positive response after becoming the first black woman to clinch the title in the pageant's 66-year history.

Speaking to ITV News she said: "I believe my win should directly contradict the statement that beauty pageants propel one idea of beauty, because when you are a representation of a beauty standard, sometimes you have to challenge it or it has to become wider so that more people can see themselves reflected in that standard."