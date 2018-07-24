First new electric trains start operating on flagship rail route

Travellers between Scotland’s two main cities can benefit from improved rail services of the first of a new fleet of electric trains.

The new class 385 trains are running on the flagship Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High route from Tuesday.

The move is part of a series of improvements aimed at cutting journey times on the busy line, although the introduction of the new vehicles has been delayed.

ScotRail has said the electric trains will help it cut the current 51-minute journey time between the two cities by up to a fifth – although managing director Alex Hynes said in May it will be 2019 before all services on the route are cut to 42 minutes.

The rail operator is also promising the trains will be greener, saying the class 385 vehicles are 18% more energy efficient than the diesel ones they are replacing. In addition, as they are electric there will be no harmful CO2 emissions.