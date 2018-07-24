GAA considering proposal for Liam Miller memorial match

GAA officials including director general Tom Ryan held a meeting with the chairman of the organising committee, Michael O’Flynn, and panel members Graham Barrett and Ciaran Medlar over the impasse.

It comes after organisers were refused permission to host the game at Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

The Gaelic Athletic Association has said it is to consider a proposal discussed at a meeting with the organisers of a memorial match for Liam Miller.

Miller, a former Republic of Ireland, Celtic, Manchester United and Cork City midfielder, died of cancer in February aged 36.

A charity match between a Manchester United legends team and a combined Celtic/Ireland side has been organised for September 25.

The match is now scheduled for Turner’s Cross soccer stadium in Cork, which has a capacity of 7,500, after it was refused permission to use Pairc Ui Chaoimh, a venue for Gaelic sports and the home of Cork GAA.

Pairc Ui Chaoimh’s 45,000 capacity could have increased the funds raised for the family and charitable causes by an estimated two million euro (£1.8 million).

In a joint statement, the GAA and the committee said: “A meeting took place between the GAA and members of the organising committee of the Liam Miller Tribute Match.

“This meeting involved the GAA’s director general and Uachtaran (President) and the chairperson and secretary of the Cork County Committee.

“The organising committee was represented by its chairman Michael O’Flynn, Graham Barrett and Ciaran Medlar.

“Both parties agreed that the meeting was open and constructive and the GAA will now further consider the proposal discussed at the meeting.

“There will be no further comment from any of the parties involved in these discussions at this time.”

The association’s ban on non-GAA games being played in its grounds was relaxed in 2007 to allow soccer and rugby at Pairc Ui Chaoimh while Lansdowne Road stadium was redeveloped.

The park has also been used for other purposes such as concerts, with musician Ed Sheeran playing there in May.