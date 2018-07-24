Government publishes plans to legislate for smooth Brexit

The Government has published details of the legislation it plans to use to implement the withdrawal agreement taking the UK out of the European Union next March. Unveiling the plans in a white paper in the House of Commons, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab described it as “another key milestone in the UK’s path to leaving the EU”. And he repeated his warning that the UK could withhold payment of its £39 billion “divorce bill” if the EU fails to reach agreement on its future trade relationship with the UK.

Countdown to leaving the EU graphic Credit: PA Graphics

“There must be a firm commitment in the withdrawal agreement requiring the framework for the future relationship to be translated into legal text as soon as possible,” Mr Raab told MPs. “It is one part of the whole deal we are doing with our EU partners. “And of course if one party fails to honour its side of that overall bargain, there will be consequences for the deal as a whole – and that includes the financial settlement.”

Dominic Raab unveiled his white paper in the Commons Credit: parliamentlive.tv