Home of the Red Arrows ‘to be sold to save money’

The Ministry of Defence is planning to sell off the home of the Red Arrows in a bid to save millions in running costs, according to media reports.

RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire is facing the axe to save the MoD £140 million over the next 10 years, The Sun reported.

Opened in 1916, the base is famous for being the headquarters of 617 Squadron as they prepared for the Dambusters mission.

It now employs 600 people and has been home to the Red Arrows display team for over 20 years.