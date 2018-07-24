How easy is it to cut plastic from your weekly food shop?

In the UK, the amount of single use plastics produced every year would fill the Royal Albert Hall 1,000 times.

The Government has said it will eliminate all avoidable plastic waste within 25 years, but is there anything we can do to speed up the process?

ITV News visited a single-use plastic free supermarket to find out how easy it is to cut the amount in your weekly food shop.

Shopping with refillable containers is not a new concept - the UK's older generation will remember a time before plastic wrapped items filled our shelves. Fast forward to the 21st century and single-use plastic in food shops is the norm - UK supermarkets are now responsible for one million tonnes of plastic waste each year.