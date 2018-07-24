- ITV Report
How easy is it to cut plastic from your weekly food shop?
In the UK, the amount of single use plastics produced every year would fill the Royal Albert Hall 1,000 times.
The Government has said it will eliminate all avoidable plastic waste within 25 years, but is there anything we can do to speed up the process?
ITV News visited a single-use plastic free supermarket to find out how easy it is to cut the amount in your weekly food shop.
Shopping with refillable containers is not a new concept - the UK's older generation will remember a time before plastic wrapped items filled our shelves. Fast forward to the 21st century and single-use plastic in food shops is the norm - UK supermarkets are now responsible for one million tonnes of plastic waste each year.
Earlier this year Prime Minister Theresa May outlined measures to tackle plastic waste, including encouraging plastic-free supermarket aisles, following the lead of similar schemes piloted in the Netherlands.
Supermarket chain Iceland has pledged to go plastic-free on all its own-brand packaging by 2023, but it seems the UK has a long way to go to achieve Mrs May's goals. A recent consumer report revealed that almost one third of plastic packing used by UK supermarkets are not widely recyclable.
Source Bulk Foods is one of a small number of stores in the UK that is single-use plastic free. Managing Director, Makayla Drummond-Murray believes that until supermarkets change their plastic practices there are small steps shoppers can take, which can result in a big impact on our environment.
She said: "I think it's practical for a shopper to bring their own container, it just takes a little bit of preparation to throw it in your bag before you leave for the day.
"There will be more stores like this opening across the UK, there is definitely a demand for it and there is a lot of passionate customers out there, that want this."
