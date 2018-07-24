I assumed I was going die: Passenger recounts moment lava hit Hawaii tour boat

A passenger on a tour boat that was struck by lava off Hawaii’s Big Island said he shielded his girlfriend and waited for death as searing debris came ripping through the catamaran’s roof. “I remember getting hit with the lava in my back and just waiting for the heat,” said Will Bryan, a 38-year-old paramedic who was on holiday in Hawaii. “I just assumed that whatever hit me was lava and I was going to burn and die.”

An explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tourism boat Credit: John Burnett/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP

His girlfriend, Erin Walsh, 31, was sitting next to him when lava rained down on them earlier this month. She said she was so traumatised she could not be around a clothes dryer because the sound reminded her of the cacophony of lava that struck the boat. “It’s getting better each day, but I definitely feel like I’m kind of suffering from some PTSD,” she said. She added that she is still having trouble being alone in the dark. The two were on a 49-passenger sight-seeing boat that takes people to see lava from the Kilauea volcano entering the sea. The volcano, which has been active for decades, began its latest eruption on May 3 and has destroyed more than 700 homes since. The volcano’s magnificent illuminations lived up to the tourists’ expectations, at least at the beginning.

Graphic locates Kilauea volcano on Hawaii Credit: PA Graphics