Ice to see you! Camilla and Dame Judi keep cool on Isle of Wight visit

The Duchess of Cornwall and Dame Judi Dench found the perfect way to keep cool on a hot day – enjoying an ice cream. Camilla and the actress could not resist the sweet treats when they met on the Isle of Wight, where they visited Queen Victoria’s former home, Osborne House.

The Duchess of Cornwall and Dame Judi Dench on the balcony of the Swiss Cottage in the grounds of Osborne House Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Dame Judi, who is patron of the Friends of Osborne House and has played Victoria in a number of films, welcomed the duchess to the island after she arrived at the Queen’s private beach. The actress showed Camilla the house’s restored Durbar Room, which was one of the locations for Victoria And Abdul, a film starring Dame Judi in the title role.

The Duchess of Cornwall was welcomed by Dame Judi Dench when she arrived at Queen Victoria’s private beach Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA