Spectacular waterspout appears near Black Sea in Russia

Beachgoers in Russia were captivated on Friday by the sight of a waterspout rising above the Black Sea.

Several eyewitnesses filmed the rare phenomenon as it happened off the coast of the resort town of Arkhipo-Osipovka.

A waterspout is a whirling column of air and water mist, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Despite the relative infrequency of waterspouts, fishermen in Russia's Krasnodar region came across another one on the Black Sea earlier in the week.