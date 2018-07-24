Israel shoots down Syrian fighter after ‘airspace breach’

Israel has shot down a Syrian fighter jet it claimed had breached Israeli airspace.

The incident came as advancing Syrian government forces who had retaken territory from rebels reached the Golan Heights frontier for the first time in seven years.

The Israeli military said it monitored the advance of the Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet and shot it down with a pair of Patriot missiles after it penetrated Israeli airspace by just over a mile.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the breach of Israeli territory a “gross violation” of a 1974 agreement that established the demilitarised zone between Israel and Syria.

Syria’s military, however, said one of its jets had been targeted by Israel over Syrian territory as it flew sorties against Islamic State (IS) militants.

Syrian forces have been battling rebels and IS militants at the frontier with Israel for weeks in a campaign to restore President Bashar Assad’s rule over south-western Syria.

On Tuesday, government forces reached the border fence where a UN peacekeeping force is deployed at the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

It is the first time the Syrian government had managed to retake the area since 2011, when an uprising swept through Syria against Mr Assad.