Ivanka Trump’s clothing company shutting down

Ivanka Trump’s clothing company is shutting down after some stores dropped her line and she decided ethics restrictions were holding back its ability.

In an email to CNBC, Ivanka Trump said: “When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”