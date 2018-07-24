John Major’s ‘full gloat’ over Rees-Mogg’s failed challenge

It was summer, the Conservatives were in turmoil over Europe and a fellow called Rees-Mogg was proving to be a thorn in the side of the prime minister.

Not 2018, but 1993. Newly released official documents from the time reveal the glee of John Major when he scored a notable victory over his would-be nemesis.

That year, William Rees-Mogg, father of the current MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, former editor of The Times and a crossbench peer in the House of Lords, launched a legal bid to thwart Mr Major over the Maastricht Treaty.

He applied to the courts seeking leave to apply for judicial review of the government’s intention to ratify the agreement which turned the European Community into the European Union and led to the creation of the euro.

The issue had already split the Conservative Party in Parliament, and government lawyers warned ministers could be in contempt of court if they went ahead before legal proceedings had been resolved.