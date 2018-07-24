Man held as 70,000 euro of herbal cannabis seized

About 70,000 euro of herbal cannabis has been seized from a house in Castleblaney, Co Monaghan.

Around 3.5kg of the drug was found in the property on Monday after gardai executed a search warrant assisted by customs officers.

A 45-year-old male was arrested at the scene and detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station on drug trafficking charges.

He is scheduled to appear before Virginia District Court charged in connection with the seizure.