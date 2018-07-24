Man held over throat slashing at Hilton hotel freed on bail

A man who was arrested after a woman had her throat slashed in an attack at a Manchester city centre hotel has been released on bail.

The 20-year-old was one of six people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday after police were flagged down in the street by the victim near the Hilton in Deansgate shortly after 11.10am.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said on Tuesday the man had been bailed pending further inquiries.

Three other men – two aged 26 and one aged 24 – a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were released under investigation earlier on Tuesday.