Margaret Thatcher liked to nap in her official car

Margaret Thatcher may have famously survived on just four hours’ sleep a night, but newly released government files suggest she may have made up for it by catnapping in the back of her official car. Papers released by the National Archives in Kew show officials became so concerned she could suffer an injury if the Daimler was forced to brake while she was nodding off, they arranged for a custom-built headrest to be fitted to protect her. In September 1987, Bob Kingston in No 10 wrote to inform her private office: “I am concerned that, when the PM dozes in the official car, the design of the headrests is such that, far from supporting her head and neck, they cause her head to drop forward.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“This is in itself hazardous, but when the car is braked or turned, or there is some other disturbance, she lifts her head very quickly, and this I am sure will one day cause at least minor injury.” He added: “I told the PM of my concern at Chequers last weekend. She agreed to the matter of a better design of headrest being pursued.” The files also reveal the consternation among executives at Jaguar Daimler when Mrs Thatcher’s successor John Major, who suffered from an old knee injury, suggested replacing the armoured Daimler, which he found too cramped. In contrast, the official Rovers used by the Government Car Service were “definitely more roomy” and he jumped at the prospect of a “stretched” version which “could add another four inches to its length”. Hearing the news, Gavin Thompson at Jaguar Daimler wrote to a sympathetic MP, warning it would deal a “catastrophic blow” to the company.

John Major found his official Daimler was too cramped Credit: Neil Munns/PA