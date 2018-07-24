Ministers head abroad to sell Theresa May’s vision of ‘Global Britain’

Theresa May and her senior ministers will continue their attempts to sell their White Paper to Europe and seek fresh trade deals as the pace of Brexit diplomacy heats up. Cabinet Office minister David Lidington, the de-facto deputy prime minister, will head to Paris on Tuesday for talks with French politicians, the day after Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt visited Berlin. Meanwhile, Theresa May will host the emir of Qatar for talks in Downing Street that are certain to cover future trading opportunities with the Gulf State.

And International Trade Secretary Liam Fox will be speaking to business leaders and officials in Washington, with a strong commercial deal with the United States seen as key to post-Brexit success. Mr Hunt signalled a change in rhetoric when he visited Germany on Monday, warning that only Russian President Vladimir Putin would welcome a no-deal Brexit. His comments strike a different tone from predecessor Boris Johnson – who said a Brexit on World Trade Organisation terms “doesn’t hold terrors” – and came despite Theresa May’s insistence that “no deal is better than a bad deal”. Mr Hunt warned about the dangers of the UK and EU accidentally stumbling into a “no deal” scenario, adding that if that happened “the only person rejoicing would be Putin”.

