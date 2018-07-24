- ITV Report
MP urges Newcastle United owner to back Rafa Benitez
An MP has launched a Parliamentary petition calling on Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley to invest in the club.
Chi Onwurah, Labour MP for Newcastle Central and a lifelong Magpies fan, is raising the issue of the Sports Direct tycoon’s stewardship of the Premier League side which she perceives to be failing manager Rafa Benitez.
Her action follows a separate fan-led online petition titled If Rafa Goes I Go where supporters threaten to withdraw from the club if Benitez is not satisfactorily backed by the owner.
The manager is yet to commit to the club further than the end of his contract which is up next year.
Supporters fear that Ashley is failing to invest in the club despite the TV millions which were secured by Benitez guiding the team to Premier League safety on a tight budget last season.
The MP was expected to hand in the petition, which has been backed by other North East MPs, on Tuesday evening.