MP urges Newcastle United owner to back Rafa Benitez

An MP has launched a Parliamentary petition calling on Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley to invest in the club.

Chi Onwurah, Labour MP for Newcastle Central and a lifelong Magpies fan, is raising the issue of the Sports Direct tycoon’s stewardship of the Premier League side which she perceives to be failing manager Rafa Benitez.

Her action follows a separate fan-led online petition titled If Rafa Goes I Go where supporters threaten to withdraw from the club if Benitez is not satisfactorily backed by the owner.