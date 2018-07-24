New database to help tackle antibiotic resistance threat

Scientists are launching a database to help encourage the development of new antibiotics.

Researchers have developed the new tool to help list compounds that could be used to develop novel drugs.

It comes amid global concern that some drugs used to fight infections are losing effectiveness.

It has previously been estimated that if no action is taken, drug-resistant infections will kill 10 million people a year by 2050.

A new paper outlining the new database, published in the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy, states: “The current state of antibiotic discovery, research and development is insufficient to respond to the need for new treatments for drug-resistant bacterial infections.”

The database, AntibioticDB, comes after a collaboration between the University of Birmingham, the John Innes Centre and the British Society for Antimicrobial Chemotherapy.