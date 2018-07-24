One person hurt after building collapses unexpectedly in Miami

Miami Beach police are investigating the collapse of a 12-story building on Monday during a demolition that left one person injured.

Police tweeted that the victim was taken to hospital.

According to the tweet the building had "a demolition permit, not an implosion permit."

The 12-story Marlborough House, situated at Collins Ave and 57th street, was to be torn down for construction of a new oceanfront building.

Traffic was also closed in the area. An eyewitness caught on camera the moment the building collapsed.