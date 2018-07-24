Pay rise for workers including teachers, police and prison officers

Around one million public sector workers will benefit from the biggest pay rise in almost 10 years, including 2.9% for the armed forces, 2.75% for prison officers and 3.5% for teachers, the Government has announced.

The move confirms last year’s scrapping of the 1% pay cap and follows campaigns by unions for higher wage rises.

The Government said the increases were affordable within its spending plans.

Ministers said members of the armed forces will receive an increase of 2.9% (2% consolidated, 0.9% non-consolidated), with Tuesday’s award worth £680 in pay to an average soldier, plus a one-off payment of £300.

The teachers’ award means the main pay range will increase by 3.5% (2% to upper pay range and 1.5% to leadership). Schools will determine how it is set.

All prison officers will get at least a 2.75% (2% consolidated, 0.75% non-consolidated) increase this year, with many getting higher awards.

A police award of 2% will mean average pay for a constable will now be more than £38,600 a year.

A pay increase of at least 2% will be given to junior doctors, specialist doctors, GPs and dentists. Consultants will also get a pay rise of at least £1,150.