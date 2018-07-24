People may be learning to cope with climate change, research suggests

Human populations may already be adapting to climate change, new research suggests.

The evidence comes from sunny Spain, where average summer temperatures have risen by more than 1C since 1980.

Scientists found that, contrary to expectations, numbers of heat-related deaths had declined rather than increased.

The study compared daily temperatures and death rates in 47 provincial capitals in Spain during every summer from 1980 to 2015.

It revealed a progressive increase in average summer temperature of 0.33C per decade.

Yet, to the surprise of the researchers, the risk of heat-related death had gradually decreased over the same period.