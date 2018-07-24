Pop star Demi Lovato taken to hospital following a suspected heroin overdose

Singer Demi Lovato has been taken to a Los Angeles hospital following an alleged heroin overdose, US media reports.

American gossip website TMZ wrote on Tuesday that Lovato, 25, had been found ill at her home in the Hollywood hills.

The star has struggled with substance addiction for many years.

Last month the pop star, who has been open about her battle with alcohol and substance abuse in the past, released a single titled Sober, which she referred to on social media as her "truth".

The lyrics read, "Mommy, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore, and daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor."

It is believed that the song referred to a relapse which came after she celebrated six years of sobriety in March.