Prince Harry and Sir Elton John to launch Aids initiative

The Duke of Sussex will join Sir Elton John at the International Aids Conference to launch a global organisation aimed at targeting HIV infections in men. Harry and Sir Elton will share the stage at Aids 2018 in Amsterdam where the celebrity – who performed at the duke’s recent wedding – will launch the MenStar Coalition. The duke is attending the event in his role as co-founder of the Africa-based charity Sentebale, which helps youngsters living with HIV.

On Monday, Harry joined Sentebale’s Let Youth Lead advocates during the first day of his two-day visit to the conference, to discuss the challenges young people face living with HIV in southern Africa. Across the globe, the numbers of new transmissions among the crucial 10-19 age group is rising while in contrast progress has been made in the very young and adults. The duke has in recent years followed in the footsteps of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales – a pioneer in the fight against Aids – by raising awareness about HIV/Aids and encouraging people to get tested and know their HIV status. Speaking during Monday’s discussion session, Harry told the young advocates from Sentebale: “More and more leaders, they should be using the younger generation and the experiences you have – I’m 33 years old and I already feel out of touch.”

