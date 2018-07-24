Raab: UK should not cower in fear of Brexit talks breakdown

And he insisted the UK would not “cower” in talks with Brussels following concerns that a “no-deal” Brexit was becoming more likely.

The Brexit Secretary played down the “shifting of the Whitehall deckchairs” which confirmed Prime Minister Theresa May is taking personal control of the talks with the European Union.

Dominic Raab has insisted he will not “wallow in pessimism” about the Brexit process as Eurosceptics voiced concerns his department was being sidelined by Number 10.

Mr Raab appeared alongside the Prime Minister’ Europe adviser Olly Robbins in front of MPs amid increasing Brexiteer concerns about the influence of the senior civil servant.

Officials working on the negotiations will be brought together in the Cabinet Office Europe Unit headed by Mr Robbins – who reports direct to the Prime Minister – while Mr Raab’s Department for Exiting the EU will focus on preparations for life after Brexit.

As Mr Raab and Mr Robbins appeared in front of the Exiting the EU Select Committee, Eurosceptic Tory Craig Mackinlay suggested there had been a civil service “coup d’etat”, while fellow Brexiteer Peter Bone suggested Mr Robbins had been responsible for a “secret” plan which led to the Chequers proposals.

Mr Robbins denied both suggestions, telling Mr Mackinlay “I honestly don’t recognise the picture you are painting” and insisting to Mr Bone “there was never a second secret white paper”.

Mr Raab insisted the new arrangements were aimed at ensuring a coherent approach.

Sitting alongside Mr Robbins he said: “We have been very clear about this – there’s no tension between us, I think that’s clear – that all the advice and all of the meetings will be attended by me, with the Prime Minister, and that all the advice will come to me.”

Challenged about the prospect of a “no-deal” outcome, Mr Raab said that while there would be “uncertainty” in the short-term “I think long-term actually we would still be able to thrive”.

But he insisted he was working for a deal, telling MPs: “What I’m not going to do is wallow in pessimism about the state of this country in relation to Brexit and we are going to go into these negotiations with economic confidence and political ambition.

“I am going to bring to (Michel) Barnier and to the whole enterprise as much energy as I can.

“What I am not going to do is allow us to cower in the corner, afraid of our own shadow, about the potential that that energy and that ambition and that principle and that pragmatism isn’t reciprocated on the other side.

“I think we will be braced for all the eventualities.”

Mr Raab acknowledged that the Chequers plan struck a balance between the UK’s ability to diverge from the EU and the need to protect trade and address the Irish border issue.

But he said the plan was a “road map” to the “sunlit uplands” of a final deal which respects the referendum result.