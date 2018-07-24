Sales of fans soar as households struggle to cope with heatwave

Sales of fans and air purifiers are soaring as householders seek to keep their cool in the prolonged heatwave.

John Lewis said sales of electrical cooling products were up 315% week-on-week as weather forecasts showed no relief from the high temperatures for at least a fortnight.

Lighter low tog duvets are up 39% on last year, while sales of dresses at the department store chain are up 40% since the beginning of the month, and charcoal barbecue sales are up 116% on last year.