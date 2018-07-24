Seeing friends’ holiday photos on Facebook makes people sad, research suggests

Nine in ten Facebook users admit they feel low when they see their friends’ posts about travel, new research has found.

The study of more than 800 Facebook users found women were more likely to feel down because posts made them envious of friends spending time with partners or families.

Male users were more likely to report feeling sad because they are missing out on adventure and exploration.

Researchers from the Universities of Edinburgh, Exeter and Falmouth, and Stockholm School of Economics analysed data from people aged between 18 and 70 years old.

They found negative emotions prompt differing reactions among photo browsers according to their age.