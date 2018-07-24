Shots fired at driver in Londonderry

Shots have been fired at the driver of a car which was rammed in Londonderry.

The target managed to make it to a local police station and there were no reports of injuries, a detective said.

The incident happened shortly after 7am on Tuesday morning in the Sevenoaks area.

PSNI detective inspector Stephanie Finlay said: “This was a completely reckless attack carried out in a residential area and we are very lucky today that no-one has been seriously hurt or killed.”

Police believe a silver-coloured Peugeot rammed into the black car as it drove near the entrance to Sevenoaks.

Ms Finlay added: “A number of shots are then believed to have been fired at the driver of the black car who managed to leave the area and drive to a local police station. There have been no reports of any injuries.

“The silver Peugeot was abandoned and set alight at Lincoln Court a short time after the incident.”

She appealed for anyone with information to contact police.