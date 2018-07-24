‘Snapchat queen’ who posted video of dying boyfriend guilty of manslaughter

A “Snapchat queen” who posted a video of her boyfriend dying in a pool of blood has been found guilty of orchestrating his killing.

Fatima Khan, 20, plotted with a love rival to kill Afghan asylum seeker Khalid Safi, 18, who she had been seeing for two years.

Mr Safi was repeatedly stabbed in the chest by Raza Khan in North Acton, north London, on the evening of December 1 2016, jurors were told.

Fatima Khan filmed him as he lay dying in the street and posted it on Snapchat with the caption: “This is what happens when you f*** with me.”

The self-confessed Snapchat addict denied murder, and alternative counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm, saying she was “ashamed” of the video.

But a jury at the Old Bailey deliberated for 18 hours and eight minutes to find her guilty of manslaughter by a majority of 10-1 on Tuesday.

During the trial, jurors were shown the disturbing footage as well as CCTV images of the fatal confrontation between Mr Safi and 19-year-old Raza Khan.

Prosecutor Kate Bex QC said the two men had fought over Fatima Khan a few years earlier, during which Mr Safi was hurt.